How Ed Sheeran Lost 14 Kg And Transformed From A "Beer-Guzzling, Kebab-Munching Smoker" To A Fit Star

Ed Sheeran, an English singer and songwriter known for hits like Perfect, Shape of You, and Thinking Out Loud, is now on the cover of the December issue of Men's Health, a New York-based magazine.

If you talk about Ed Sheeran 10 years ago, he had no chance of featuring on the magazine cover that focuses on men's health. To put it nicely, the singer struggled with alcohol abuse and smoking. But in the last five years, he has transformed himself into a fit celebrity whom people now look up to, alongside admiring his voice and talent.

Ed Sheeran Was A "Beer-Guzzling, Kebab-Munching Smoker"

Speaking to the outlet, the singer said, "Something I never thought I'd do, but here we are. 10 years ago, I was a beer guzzling, kebab munching smoker."

What changed? Ed Sheeran welcomed his eldest daughter, Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020, and his younger one, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, in May 2022. "Having kids really made me knock all those bad habits on the head (excuse the pun), and I got heavily into exercise and moderation," he shared.

"I became a dad," the 34-year-old singer said. "I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round, and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep."

"I woke up, and I was like, 'I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful.' I want to be able to do the night stuff. It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good," he added.

How Ed Sheeran Transformed Into A Fit Celebrity

Just thinking about getting fit does not help a person lose weight. In fact, it does nothing. One has to take steps in the right direction by improving lifestyle, monitoring diet, and following an exercise routine.

"I didn't want to pick my kid up and have my back fucked and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life. You're less resilient in your thirties. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live... I wanted to feel superhuman on stage," Ed Sheeran remembered.

He got inspired by other actors who have graced the cover of the magazine in the past. In the last five years, Ed Sheeran has lost 14 kg by running, doing pilates, and a bunch of other rigorous exercises under the supervision of fitness experts.

The singer started January 2025 by doing a dry Jan. "Just carried on being sober and exercising. I did a lot of reformer pilates and got in the best shape of my life," the singer shared further.

If you are also looking for inspiration, you can find it around you, but you have to be willing to take a step in the direction of getting fit. There is no miraculous pill for it, but you need to work hard and strike a balance among your diet, exercise routine, and lifestyle.

