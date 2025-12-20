Influencer Shares What Parental Support Looks Like During Mental Health Crisis: "I Have Been Dealing With A Lot"

For many people, recognising mental health issues is tricky unless it turns into a crisis, making it difficult for the person to even get out of bed. From symptoms to coping mechanisms, a person's journey and their experiences can vary, but they all have one thing in common - a need for constant support from loved ones.

Without anyone in your corner, dealing with a mental health emergency gets harder. Anish Bhagat, an artist and influencer, recently shared a video to show what parental support looks like during hard times.

Influencer Shares What Parental Support Looks Like During Mental Health Crisis

In the video that Anish shared on his Instagram, his parents can be seen saying, "Today, we are going to surprise our son." They added that Anish has not been doing well and is going through a tough period. "We both know that he needs us."

Once they reached his home, they woke him up, cleaned his space, cleared the alcohol bottles, and let the natural light penetrate his room.

His father, Deep Bhagat, said that parents should understand that their children don't need advice during tough times. They just need help and support. He added, "If it feels heavy to you, it's heavy for us."

While Anish's father spent time with him and urged him to exercise, his mother cleaned his room. Together, they also booked an appointment with a therapist. "We love him, but loving him does not mean we know how to help him. That's why professional help is important," said Anish's mother.

Artist Anish Bhagat Opens Up About His Mental Health Crisis

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Anish wrote, "Thank you, Mom and Dad. This is the sweetest thing you've done for me."

"I didn't post this to be brave or inspirational. I posted it because this is what support actually looked like for me," he added.

"I've been dealing with a lot lately to the point where getting out of bed felt hard. I'm learning to take it one step at a time. I'm learning to be kinder to myself," Anish shared in the caption.

"And in moments like these, you realise the value of the people who stay," the influencer concluded the post.

Anish further noted, "Being in your 20s, dealing with mental health issues, and figuring out your professional and personal life altogether can feel insurmountable."

He shared that there was a time when he felt he was going out of control and didn't know if he would ever come out of this dark space. His father never judged him but tried to understand him.

"I remember calling dad and saying, 'What if I don't make it out of this dark space?' And he calmly replied, 'Aa raha hu [I am coming]. Let's pop a champagne and allow this phase to just be. It's important that you go through...it will make you so much stronger,'" he shared, praising his father.

Not every person going through a tough phase lets it show on their face. Not everyone's mental health crisis is a physical manifestation that people can notice. Hence, unwavering support from the family and loved ones is crucial. You might not be able to comprehend what the other person is going through, but you can surely show them that you are on their side and approachable whenever they need you.

