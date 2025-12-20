Lin Laishram Opens Up About Miscarriage: "It Was A Tough Space, Keeping Our Fingers Crossed"

Lin Laishram is an actor, a model, and an entrepreneur who celebrated her 40th birthday on December 19, 2025. Married to actor Randeep Hooda, the star is eagerly waiting to welcome her first child in March 2026.

However, in an interview with Times Entertainment, the actor revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year. The phase was tough for the expecting parents, but right now, all they can think about is welcoming their little munchkin.

Lin Laishram Had A Miscarriage

Speaking to the publication, the model-actor said, "After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both."

But now, they are excited to welcome their baby in March 2026. "However, we're just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed - and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!" she added.

In November 2025, the couple took to their social media platforms to announce the pregnancy. "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way," read the caption of the post.

Lin Laishram Is In Awe Of How The Body Creates Life

Speaking to the publication about how she is feeling currently, the actor added, "I am feeling great! It's so different from anything I have experienced, and I am in awe of how the body creates life."

"It is surreal to go through it all emotionally, mentally, and physically the most. I have started appreciating mothers so much more," Lin Laishram added.

She also opened up about how Randeep Hooda is enjoying and "loving every moment". She added that it took a moment for him to adjust to the news, but he has been supportive throughout Lin's pregnancy.

"We mothers somehow prepare ourselves because we feel the changes, but for fathers, they go through it all as observers - and Randeep really has been prioritising 'US' in the midst of everything," she added.

Lin Laishram Shares Pregnancy Struggles

While each pregnancy is different, every mom-to-be experiences a few hiccups along the journey. For Lin, the pregnancy has been smooth, but she is experiencing "very little morning sickness".

"I am learning to slow down and not feel guilty about missing social or work things. I listen to everyone with love, but only take what truly makes sense to me," the mother-to-be shared.

The couple is enjoying every moment right now. They are busy discussing baby names. "The baby's room is definitely our favourite topic though," she added.

"There is no space for anything else other than happiness, joy, and the anticipation of the biggest delight of our lives," she concluded.

Also Read | What Kareena Kapoor Eats Right After Waking Up