What Kareena Kapoor Eats Right After Waking Up

Morning routines are often spoken about like a rulebook.

One is expected to wake up early, drink warm water, eat a full breakfast and work out before the world wakes up. But in real life, most people do not follow a perfect plan every single day. That is why hearing celebrities talk honestly about their mornings often feels more relatable than motivational.

The Routine

Kareena Kapoor once shared a simple, no-frills look at how her mornings usually begin. On her Mirchi Plus talk show, What Women Want, the actress opened up during a chat with Aditya Roy Kapur. When he asked her, “What is your morning routine?”, Kareena took a moment before answering honestly. “What is my morning routine? Okay, that is a good question. I mean, what you said, I should not be doing that. But yeah, I have coffee in the morning on an empty stomach.”

Aditya Roy Kapur reacted calmly and offered his take,“But if it does not affect you, it is fine.”

Kareena then explained that while she does not eat a full meal, she does have something small. “(I eat) soaked almonds or something before, not like a big breakfast. But that is enough.”

The two also discussed the idea of having a few bites before drinking coffee. Aditya shared, “They say even if you put something, like, have five bites of something before that coffee, it is fine.” Kareena added, “So then I have that. That is my morning routine.”

When it comes to fitness, Kareena Kapoor does not rush into it. She made it clear that exercise is not the first thing on her list. “I mean, that comes later. Workout and all is not like instantly.” She also spoke about needing time to slowly start her day. “I need two hours.”

That slow pace struck a chord. Talking about easing into the day before facing everything around you, Kareena said, “Exactly. Before you kind of, like, open up to the world.” She later admitted, “Yeah, and then I check my phone.” Still, she stressed that routines are personal. “But again, like, for different people, different things work.”

Kareena also pointed out that her mornings are shaped by motherhood. “It works. But obviously, I have a different routine also because I spend a lot of time in the morning with my children. So that also keeps me a little away from the phone.”

Kareena Kapoor, who married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, is a proud mom of two sons – Taimur and Jeh.