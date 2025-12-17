What Does The Viral Akshaye Khanna <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song <i>FA9LA</i> Even Mean? Lyrics Decoded

Some songs don't stay limited to the movies they appear in. FA9LA, which is an Arabic hip-hop track used in Dhurandhar, is one such track. Much like Animal's Jamal Kudu, FA9LA has taken on a life of its own. From Instagram Reels to YouTube Shorts, the song has become a viral pop-culture favourite.

As more people across India and the world sing along to its catchy hook, many are now curious about what the Arabic lyrics actually mean.

Before decoding the lyrics, let's know how FA9LA became a part of the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

How Did FA9LA Become Part Of Dhurandhar

FA9LA is originally a Bahraini hip-hop song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, with DJ Outlaw composing the music. The song already existed before the makers of Dhurandhar discovered it.

In an interview with Fever FM's RJ Avni, Flipperachi revealed that the filmmakers reached out to them directly.

He said, "They approached us first. They said they needed the licence for the song. They wanted the beat because they were planning to do their own version."

However, due to time constraints, the plan changed. The singer added, "Out of shortage of time, they said, 'You know what, the song is good by itself. Let's keep it like this''"

That decision proved important. By keeping the song in its original Arabic form, FA9LA retained its raw identity, which later helped it go viral.

FA9LA Lyrics Explained

Though the song is used during an intense moment in Dhurandhar, FA9LA itself is not violent or aggressive. At its core, it is about celebration, dancing, and enjoying the moment.

Here's what some of the most popular lines actually mean:

"Ya Akhi Dus Dus 'Indi Khosh Faslah/Ya Akhi Tfuz Tfuz Wallah Khosh Raqsah" (Bro, go hard, go hard, I've got an amazing beat drop! Bro, you'll win, you'll win, I swear it's a great dance!)

"Helu-Helu Zayn Makanah Helu/Il-Decoration Malah Helu" (So sweet, so beautiful is this place. Even the decoration here is lovely.)

"Sweeli Raqset Il-Marshmallow/Rabi'na Hafouh Kilah Kamil Killoh" (Dance the marshmallow dance for me. Our Lord created everything perfectly.)

"Rfeejak Tayeh Jetfah Kan Yehizzah Hizz/Yai Min Zaman Awwal Layl" (Your friend is lost, his shoulder shaking. From long ago, from the very first night.)

"Ambay Shfeeh 'Abboudi Yodhah/Lana Ihna Shayleen Hal-Laylah Yaba Sheel" (Hey, look, Abboudi is calling out! We are carrying this night - come on, let's go!)

"Agool A'tini Raqsa Tiggli Sarnay/Agool A'tini Raqsa Akel Metay" (I say, dance for me - it makes me happy! I say, dance for me - eat sweets!)

"Agool Sweeli Raqsa, Hello Goodbye!/Zeidli Shakar Wayed W Ana Ashrab Shay" (I say, dance for me, hello and goodbye! Add lots of sugar while I drink tea!)

What "FA9LA" Really Means

Flipperachi also explained that FA9LA, pronounced as 'faasla', is more about feeling than literal meaning.

"FA9LA is a vibe. When I say 'I got a FA9LA', it means I have a vibe going on right now. The song talks about different dances. I turn everything into a dance, into a moment," he said.

He also mentioned that the song includes many playful cultural references. As he puts it, "I make a dance out of everything."

What's Next For Flipperachi

With FA9LA gaining cult popularity, Flipperachi has started connecting with Indian indie artists like Param and Siyahi. He has also shown interest in working with rapper Badshah, calling the Punjabi music scene "a hype".

He also shared that his stage name comes from American rapper Busta Rhymes's Flipmode Squad, a childhood inspiration that slowly evolved into the name Flipperachi.

