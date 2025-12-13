How Gen Z And Young Millennials Fell In Love With Akshaye Khanna, Thanks To <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Open Instagram, and you will come across at least 4-5 reels with content creators either dancing on FA9LA or mimicking Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. And if you are not on a social media detox or living in a cave, you would know about the FA9LA song on which Khanna's spontaneous dance has gone viral.

Even if you can't memorise the lyrics of the Bahraini rap track by Gulf hip-hop artist Flipperachi, its Khaleeji beats must have been etched in your memory since the film's release on December 5, 2025. If we break it down, there are two reasons behind FA9LA, which was originally released in May 2024, going viral now - first, its catchy hip-hop notes, and second, Akshaye Khanna himself.

Movie buffs and fans are not only appreciating Aditya Dhar's film, but Gen Z and young millennials can't get over Akshaye's performance as Rehman Dakait. In the late 1990s, he was a romantic-comedy hero who gave us films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, and Hungama.

But in the past few years, we have been witnessing him in a whole new avatar, especially in Drishyam 2, Chhaava, and now Dhurandhar. The reinvention of Akshaye Khanna has struck a chord with Gen Z and young millennials who are going gaga over him and even using slags like aura farming for him.

For those unaware, like most millennials, aura farming is used for someone who has intentionally created a charismatic, cool, and powerful personal image through their choices and behaviours, creating ripples of viral moments on social media. Now, it seems that this term was coined for Akshaye Khanna.

What Gen Z And Young Millennials Are Loving About Akshaye Khanna's Performance On The Viral FA9LA Song?

Speaking to NDTV, Riya Vaidya, a PR Executive, said, "I loved how effortlessly he carried the song."

"With just a few simple hand movements, he created a viral hook step without relying on any vulgarity or over-the-top choreography," the 23-year-old added.

"What I liked most was that he stayed true to his core style-restrained, internalised, and confident. The FA9LA song worked because he didn't try to "sell" himself to a new generation," noted Shipra Kumari, a 24-year-old PR professional.

For a 25-year-old Akhil Kumar, Akshaye's performance worked because he read that the actor's performance was impromptu. So when he watched the film, "His [Akshaye Khanna] aura was different."

Many people found him cool, his hooksteps easy to replicate, and appreciated the candid energy he brought to the frame.

Are Young Millennials And Gen Z Discovering Akshaye Khanna After Watching Dhurandhar?

Many cinema buffs remember Akshaye Khanna as a rom-com hero, but many are discovering him after watching Dhurandhar. Owing to the craze of Rehman Dakait in FA9LA, clips of Akshya's old reels are also going viral on the internet, which is driving people to watch his old films and get acquainted with his filmography.

For example, Shruti Shinde, a 22-year-old PR professional, had watched him in Drishyam and Chhaava, while a 2-3-year-old Viraj Raundal confessed that he has been a fan of the actor's old reruns, like Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, and Hungama.

Ritika Jaiswal, a 28-year-old PR consultant, told NDTV, "This one [Dhurandhar] has left a next-level impression on my mind, which has triggered me to watch his older films, so now I'm actually excited to explore his earlier work."

But Akshaye's appeal to this generation is not just because of his viral entry on the FA9LA song; the credit also goes to how seamlessly he stepped into the character's shoes and brought him to life on the silver screen.

Shivani Mehta, a 32-year-old PR professional, said, "He is a versatile actor who stole the show."

Speaking about what aspect of Akshaye is the most attractive, Chesta Dass, a 21-year-old MBA student, said, "Whichever role he did before Dhurandhar, he did justice to it. However, in his latest film, I not only liked his acting, but also his personality."

"Lately, I guess it's just that he seems very comfy in his dark, menacing roles and has some sort of aura around him. He played Aurangzeb in Chhaava, and he was damn good. In Dhurandhar, I thought he was very swaggy, and I was just in awe of the man," added Viraj.

"His charm and intense eyes, he totally outplayed Ranveer in every aspect," said Akhil.

Akshaye Khanna: An Enigma Because Of His Zero Social Media Presence

Most actors are on social media, and more often or not, they use the platforms to share glimpses about their personal life - what they like to eat, where they are travelling, how they do their makeup, their favourite workout routine, what they think about politics, health updates, and so on. But celebrities like Akshaye Khanna are an enigma because of their zero social media presence.

Not to mention the fact that the Dhurandhar actor hasn't given any interviews in a long while, and hence, his old clips are also going viral on social media.

It has only birthed more curiosity about him. "I think his nonchalance and singular focus on his craft are what truly make him charming. In an era of constant visibility, that quiet dedication stands out," added Shruti.

"His preference for staying away from social media does make him stand out and contributes to his charm. Personally, I find his recluse nature refreshing. Very few celebrities in the industry carry such traits, and it makes him even more intriguing," Riya told NDTV.

Viraj, on the other hand, thinks zero social media helps to preserve his charisma. "I think it helps preserve his aura, unlike other celebs who may say something controversial and give fans the ick."

The debate about why fans love a celebrity can go on in an infinite loop, but what Akshaye Khanna has done with the portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar is a masterclass in acting and reinvention. And as the world continues to dance to the tunes of the song and make viral reels, read how FA9LA became a hit and its translation of its lyrics here.

