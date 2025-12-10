When <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Opened Up About Going Bald At 19: "It's Devastating, Can Mentally Kill You"

Akshaye Khanna may be earning widespread acclaim today for his power-packed performance in Dhurandhar, but a resurfaced interview has brought attention back to an emotional chapter from his past.

Long before he became one of Bollywood's most nuanced actors, Akshaye faced an unexpected struggle, one that shaped his early adulthood and challenged his confidence at a time when appearances mattered the most.

Facing Premature Baldness At 19

In an old conversation with Mid-Day, Akshaye Khanna opened up about the shock and pain of losing his hair as a teenager.

"It started happening at such a young age, and it was like a pianist losing his fingers. It almost felt like that in those days. I mean, until you truly come to terms with it, it keeps bothering you. When you wake up in the morning, looking at the papers, and you realise, 'I can't read that. What's written? I need glasses.' It would affect you, right?" he shared.

Akshaye went on to describe how physical changes can deeply impact people in different professions.

"You might be a sportsman, a cricketer or a footballer, and realise that you might need knee surgery. So it's heartbreaking, you might lose a year or two years of your career. So, as I said, it's like a pianist losing his fingers, because the way you look, as an actor, is very important," the actor said.

For him, hair loss wasn't just about vanity, it was about identity. As a young actor preparing to enter films, he feared the loss of opportunities and the pressure of public perception.

A Struggle No 19-Year-Old Is Prepared For

Sharing how deeply it affected him, Akshaye added, "Especially this part (face). I mean, this part (body) you can still cover it up or whatever. At 19-20, it's devastating. It's heartbreaking, and it can mentally kill you."

While Akshaye's honesty sheds light on the emotional reality of going bald young, his experience isn't uncommon. Premature baldness-often caused by genetics, hormonal imbalance, or autoimmune conditions-can begin as early as the late teens. For men in particular, early hair loss can deeply affect self-esteem, body image, and mental health.

ALSO READ: Why Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dhurandhar Song With Bahraini Roots Became A Hit