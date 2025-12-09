When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why Akshaye Khanna Comes Off As 'Strange': "Why The Hell Are You Like This?"

Akshaye Khanna has been all over social media over the last few days after his stellar performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was widely applauded. Amid the ongoing buzz, old videos of stars appreciating him have surfaced, one of which shows Shah Rukh Khan attending a promotional event for Akshaye's film Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. Karan Johar was also there, hosting the event—he co-produced the movie with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and B.R. Studios.

At the event, Karan Johar mentioned, "You have a really scary tone, Akshaye—you don't have a tone at all."

"Why are you like this?" joked Karan, as he shared how Akshaye Khanna tried to avoid Ittefaq promotions to maintain his "sleeping pattern."

Shah Rukh Khan responded with his usual wit but also appreciated Akshaye Khanna as an actor.

Shah Rukh said, "He's always a little off beat. He's got a different beat that he dances to, and I find that interesting. He comes once in a while and creates something unfathomable. I really, really appreciate you as an actor. Having said that, I can also ask you, why the hell are you like this?"

Ittefaq is a murder mystery, led by Sidharth and Sonakshi as two key suspects, while Akshaye Khanna played the investigating officer.

Akshaye Khanna Craze After Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, hit the big screens on December 5. Since its release, the film has been receiving glowing reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Among all the stellar performances, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal has stood out and become a major talking point.

Akshaye plays the character of Rehman Dakait, and his intense performance has captured everyone's attention. Social media is buzzing with praise for him, and fans can't stop talking about how brilliantly he has brought the character to life.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh takes on four of the deadliest Pakistani terrorists in the film. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, confirmed by the Censor Board.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that a sequel is on the way, teasing it in the post-credit scene of the first film. The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Joining Ranveer in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

