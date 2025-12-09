When Ranveer Singh Had A Fanboy Moment With <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Star Akshaye Khanna For The First Time

Akshaye Khanna has been basking in the limelight, with fans praising his terrific performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Several old clips and his underrated charm have been making the rounds on social media, with fans applauding how he has always been a great actor. One of the clips that has resurfaced is from when Ranveer Singh met his now Dhurandhar co-star Akshaye Khanna for the first time at a roundtable, gushing over the latter's Dil Chahta Hai performance.

Ranveer Singh's First Fanboy Moment With Akshaye Khanna

At journalist Rajeev Masand's 2019 Actors Roundtable, Akshaye Khanna appeared alongside Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Varma.

The conversation began with Rajeev Masand admiring Akshaye Khanna, who entered the industry during a major shift.

Masand said, "Akshaye, you're probably the most experienced of the group. You've been making movies for longer than the others have. In fact, you started just as Hindi cinema was going through a really exciting change - a whole tectonic shift - and Dil Chahta Hai, your film, was in fact the marker."

Ranveer Singh instantly started singing Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut, one of the most iconic songs from Dil Chahta Hai.

Ranveer Singh said, "I would totally like to put this on the table - it changed the landscape of Hindi films as the syntax."

On Dil Chahta Hai Being Groundbreaking

When Rajeev Masand asked about when they realised Dil Chahta Hai was going to be groundbreaking, Akshaye Khanna replied that one "gets an idea about it."

Akshaye continued, "Yeah, you get the sense of that, definitely. The writing was so good and so fresh, and Farhan was just amazing. I think the credit for Dil Chahta Hai goes to him totally. I don't know why he hasn't made another one."

Ranveer Singh added, "But what really intrigues me is, as an actor stepping into a film like Dil Chahta Hai - something that you could say has never been made before, you know, in that cinematic language, yeah, in that syntax."

Akshaye Khanna concluded by saying he wanted to play Aamir's character Aakash in the film but eventually agreed with director Farhan Akhtar's decision.

About Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, hit the big screens on December 5. Since its release, the film has been receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Among all the stellar performances, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal has stood out and become a major talking point.

Akshaye plays the character of Rehman Dakait, and his intense performance has captured everyone's attention. Social media is buzzing with praise for him, and fans can't stop talking about how brilliantly he has brought the character to life.

