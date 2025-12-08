Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE Updates: Parliament is set to hold a special discussion on Vande Mataram in both Houses as the national song completes 150 years. The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion today, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 9.

In the Lok Sabha, several important and lesser-known historical facets of the national song are expected to be highlighted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the debate at 12 noon today, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The Rajya Sabha will hold its session tomorrow. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the discussion on Tuesday, followed by Health Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

Here Are The Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE Updates: