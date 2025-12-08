Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE Updates: Parliament is set to hold a special discussion on Vande Mataram in both Houses as the national song completes 150 years. The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion today, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 9.
In the Lok Sabha, several important and lesser-known historical facets of the national song are expected to be highlighted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the debate at 12 noon today, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.
The Rajya Sabha will hold its session tomorrow. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the discussion on Tuesday, followed by Health Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda.
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.
"Nehru Brutally Chopped Vande Mataram": BJP Hits Out At Congress
8 Congress Leaders Likely To Speak On Vande Mataram Debate
The Congress party has named eight speakers for the Lok Sabha debate today, which marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The leaders include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Hooda, Dr. Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Kiran Reddy, and Jyotsana Mahant.
150 Years Of Vande Mataram
The discussion is part of the year-long celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and set to tune by Jadunath Bhattacharya. Prime Minister Modi had earlier criticised the Congress, accusing it of removing key stanzas from the song in 1937 and sowing the seeds of partition.
Lok Sabha To Hold 2-Day Debate On Electoral Rolls Revision
The Lok Sabha will also take up a debate on election reforms on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering various aspects of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Rajya Sabha will hold its debate on election reforms on Wednesday and Thursday.