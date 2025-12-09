Amit Shah Rebuts Priyanka Gandhi On Vande Mataram, Slams Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Countering Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charge that the NDA government proposed a parliamentary discussion on Vande Mataram with an eye on West Bengal polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the national song is not restricted to Bengal and linking it with politics is unfortunate.

Without naming Priyanka Gandhi, the Home Minister said some members have questioned the need to hold a discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. "There was a need for a discussion on Vande Mataram and dedication towards Vande Mataram when it was written, when India became free, today and would remain even in 2047," he said, adding that those who cannot understand why Vande Bharat is being discussed need to introspect.

"Some people feel Vande Mataram is being discussed because Bengal polls are approaching. They want to reduce Vande Mataram's glory by linking it with elections. It is true that Vande Mataram's creator, Bankim Babu was born in Bengal, but Vande Mataram did not remain restricted to Bengal, or to India. Anywhere in the world, when Indian freedom fighters met in hideouts, they said Vande Mataram. Even today, when our troops at the borders and those tasked with internal security sacrifice their lives, the words on their lips are Vande Mataram," Shah told Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the House yesterday, Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had said the government was discussing Vande Mataram with an eye on the Bengal polls next year. "This song has made a place in our hearts for over 150 years. Our country has been free for 75 years. What is the need for this debate now? You refused a debate on electoral reforms if we did not debate this. This is our national song. What is the debate?" Priyanka Gandhi asked. The government, she said, wants to divert public attention from raging issues. "Your objective is to keep us in the past because this government does not want to look at the present and the future," she said.

Shah said the government does not fear debates and discussions. "We don't boycott Parliament. If they (opposition) let the Parliament function, all issues will be discussed. We have nothing to hide," he said.

The Home Minister said Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, split Vande Mataram and restricted it to two stanzas on its 50th anniversary. "Appeasement began from there, and that appeasement led to Partition. Many like me believe that if Vande Mataram was not split due to a policy of appeasement, Partition would not have happened," he said. "When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, there was no question of glorification because those who said Vande Mataram were put into jails by Indira Gandhi. An Emergency was imposed, and lakhs of people from the opposition were jailed."

Responding to the Home Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge started his address by chanting Vande Mataram. "It was the Congress that made Vande Mataram a slogan for freedom. Congress started the tradition of singing Vande Mataram at its conventions. Did you do it?" he asked the treasury benches. "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister do not miss an opportunity to insult Jawaharlal Nehru. The Prime Minister accused the Nehru-led Congress of removing key parts of Vande Mataram. He (Home Minister) spoke about Muslim appeasement. You are talking about this now? When you formed a government in Bengal in alliance with the Muslim League, where was your patriotism? Read your history," Kharge said.

The Congress chief said the Congress Working Committee in 1937 passed a resolution unanimously, recommending that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung at national events. "Was Nehruji alone? Why are you targeting him? If you are trying to target Nehruji's image, it is impossible."

Accusing the government of organising the Vande Bharat discussion with an eye on Bengal polls, Kharge said, "The true tribute to Bharat Mata will be this Parliament working for the people's issues."