Trinamool MP Objects To PM Saying 'Bankim Da', Not 'Bankim Babu'. His Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, which opened the discussion to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, ran into a "da" vs "babu" confusion today. This happened when the Prime Minister referred to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram's composer and legendary Bengali poet, as "Bankim Da".

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy objected to the Prime Minister using "Da" to refer to the cultural icon. "Da", a short form of "Dada" meaning brother, is a suffix commonly used by Bengalis to address brothers, friends, and acquaintances. The Trinamool Congress MP felt that the Prime Minister's use of "Da" for the cultural icon was not very respectful. "You are saying Bankim Da? You should say Bankim Babu," he said.

The Prime Minister quickly responded, "I will say Bankim Babu. Thank you, I respect your sentiments." He then added, in a lighter vein, "I can call you dada, right? Or you have an objection to that, too?"

The Prime Minister then went on to speak about the role of Vande Mataram during India's struggle for Independence. The song, he said, was not just a mantra for political freedom, but a "sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of vestiges of colonialism".

"Such was the power of Vande Mataram that the British were forced to impose a legal ban on it. There was punishment for singing it and for printing it. Such harsh laws were created to suppress it," the Prime Minister said.

The Vande Mataram discussion is being organised to highlight its historical significance and legacy in India's freedom movement. A period of 10 hours has been earmarked for this discussion. This discussion will also take place in the Rajya Sabha. While Prime Minister Modi has opened the debate, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also participate in the discussion.