'Was An Emotional Moment': Woman After Meeting PM Modi In Israel, Video Viral

An Indian woman living in Israel has gone viral after sharing her 'emotional' experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his short but high-profile visit to the West Asian country. The user named Revital Moses took to Instagram to share the video, highlighting how the meeting manifested with the Indian leader.

"I just met the prime minister of India in the flesh. This man runs a country of 1.5 billion people. This man runs the largest democracy in the world. I had the opportunity to meet him in person and share a few thoughts about what I think. This is surreal," said Moses in the now-viral clip.

Moses highlighted that although she grew up in India and watched PM Modi on television and other places, she never realised that she would manifest a meeting with him face-to-face.

"His speech at the Israeli Parliament. That was awesome because everything that I have been doing for India-Israel relations, everything is manifesting and will manifest tenfold. It was an emotional moment when I actually saw the Israeli Parliament lit up with India's flag colours," she said.

"Anyone who has been in the India-Israel space, you guys, we made it. Or this is just the beginning. I can't wait. I think the next 10 years are for India-Israel relations. We have just begun."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Netanyahu's Indian Attire, Wife's Saffron Sync With PM Modi During His Visit

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 117,000 views and hundreds of comments. One user said: "Your excitement here is so beautiful, your energy lights up the room, beautiful to watch, I'm happy for you, you got to experience such an opportunity."

Another added, "Super happy for you. Keep growing," while a third commented: "No one can take either India or Israel away from your heart, Revi. You are as much Indian as you are Jewish."

At the conclusion of PM Modi's two-day state visit, India and Israel announced the elevation of their bilateral relationship to a "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity", marking a significant expansion of cooperation across defence, technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

The decision to elevate ties comes amid rapid expansion in bilateral engagement over the past decade, particularly in defence, agriculture, water management, and high technology. Israel is among India's top defence suppliers, while Indian companies have steadily increased their footprint in Israel's infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.