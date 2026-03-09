'President Standing, You're Sitting': Mamata Banerjee's Photo Attack On PM

The face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to the state has intensified, with the Trinamool Congress chief targeting the Prime Minister with a two-year-old photograph in which he is seen sitting, while the President stands.

"The Prime Minister keeps making grand claims about respecting the President's office. Let us take a good look at this photo. The country's first tribal woman President stands while the Prime Minister sits comfortably in his chair. All proclamations of respect for the President ring hollow when visual evidence reveals such casual disregard for her office," the Trinamool has said, sharing a short video of Banerjee's remarks at a public rally.

The video shows two Trinamool leaders holding a photograph featuring President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani from 2024. The photograph was clicked on March 31, 2024, when the President and Prime Minister met Advani and honoured him with the Bharat Ratna.

"Honourable Prime Minister, this is for you. Do you respect the President, a woman and a tribal leader? Then why is the President standing and you are sitting? I have shown you all, we respect (the President), but they don't. This photograph proves who respects and who does not," she said.

The Prime Minister, she said, attacks Bengal like a "vote bird" before every election and says "whatever he wants". "I have responded to your tweet that we did not organise the event (which the President attended). A private organisation organised it, and the state government said the organisation did not have the capability to organise a programme for the President. They did not involve us. It is the honourable President's choice that they accepted the invitation. It is their prerogative, not hours," she said.

What Is The Row

President Murmu visited Bengal on Saturday for the ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling. Addressing the event, she wondered why Chief Minister Banerjee or any other Bengal minister did not receive her. "Generally, when the President is coming, the Chief Minister should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come," she said.

The President said Banerjee is like her "younger sister". "I am also a daughter of Bengal. I do not know whether she is upset," she said.

The President also flagged the change of venue for the event. "I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today's programme is being held in a place where it is difficult for people to come. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals," she said.

The Prime Minister's Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the developments as "shameful and unprecedented". "Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he said in a post on X.

This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.



"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," he added.

Later, he told a public gathering that while the country is celebrating International Women's Day, the Trinamool government has disrespected the President. "Trinamool boycotted the tribal event and the President," he said. "This is an insult to the President as well as the Constitution and its spirit."

How Mamata Banerjee Reacted

Banerjee said that there was no protocol lapse during the President's visit and accused the BJP of using the country's highest office for politics. She also said that the state government had informed the President's office about poor arrangements for the event.

"International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared; the concern was also conveyed telephonically.

"The President's Secretariat advance team visited on 05.03.26, was apprised of the lack of arrangements, yet the programme continued as scheduled," the Chief Minister said.

"Hon'ble President was received and seen off by Mayor Siliguri Municipal Corporation, DM Darjeeling and CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate strictly as per the approved lineup shared by the President's Secretariat. CM, West Bengal was not part of the lineup or the dais plan. No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration," she said, responding to questions on why she did not attend the event. "BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate," she said.

Home Secretary's Letter

The row did not remain restricted to heated exchanges. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan sought a report from the state's Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty on alleged lapses during the President's event. According to sources, the Union Home Secretary flagged four points: 1) Why the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police were not present to receive and see off the President? There was no water in the washroom set up for President 3) The route chosen by the administration was laden with garbage 4) The district magistrate, Darjeeling, the Commissioner of Police, Siliguri and the Additional District Magistrate are responsible. What action has been taken against them?