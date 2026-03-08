"Insulted President On Women's Day": PM Modi's Sharp Attack On Trinamool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the controversy around the visit of President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking at an event in Delhi's Burari, he said not only was it an insult to the woman president on Woman's day, it was also an insult to the "traditions of democracy".

"Today, when the country is celebrating Women's Day, the Trinamool Congress insulted the country's President. They attempted to sabotage a major programme for tribal people," he said.

"The party that gravely insulted a tribal President will be left in tatters... The people of West Bengal will never forgive the insult of the country's President for insulting a tribal woman... No matter how great an arrogant person is, he or she is destroyed," he added.

President Murmu's visit to north Bengal yesterday for a tribal event sparked a political storm after she expressed displeasure about the arrangements and the absence of the Chief Minister.

"Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come," she had said.

She also criticised the venue and the low turnout and said, "Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here".

Shortly after, PM Modi had posted the video of her comments, calling the situation "shameful and unprecedented".

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President... The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," he added.

This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.



The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people... https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026

The Trinamool has alleged that the President's private visit was being politicised by the BJP in view of the coming election.

In a statement yesterday evening, the party also said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the President appears to be under the misinformed impression that there has been no development for Adivasi communities in Bengal. Madam, we would like to respectfully place the facts on record.

Mamata Banerjee joined tribals in a dance during an event for Women's Day.

The ruling party in West Bengal explained elaborately how different welfare schemes of the state government like the Lakshmir Bhandar (the monthly financial assistance for women), Sikshashree Scholarship in the education sector, pension scheme for tribal people under Jai Johar project, introduction of facility for tribal students to pursue education in their mother language, among others, had immensely benefitted the tribal people in the state.

"These are measurable, on-ground interventions aimed at ensuring dignity, opportunity, and development for Adivasi communities across Bengal," the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.

At a Women's Day function today, meanwhile, the tribals were seen occupying centre-stage and at one point, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen to shake a leg with them.

Banerjee also said that the state government was not part of the programme and was not informed about it. "There was an allegation regarding washroom. I cross checked. It was the responsibility of organisers... Don't blame us. We respect the Constitutional position," she added.