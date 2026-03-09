"India-Nepal Ties Will Scale New Heights": PM Modi Congratulates Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated RSP leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah for their forthcoming new government in Nepal. In a phone conversation with them, PM Modi expressed India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of the two countries.

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries", PM Modi wrote on X.

The House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal has a total of 275 seats. While 165 members are elected through the First Past The Post (FPTP) or direct voting system, 110 members are elected through proportional representation.

Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.



Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2026

In the general elections, so far, the results for Nepal's 161 of the 165 seats have been declared under direct voting. The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared soon.

Under proportionate voting, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured 4049,604 votes, followed by the NC at 13,60,281, the CPN-UML 1150,679, the NCP 591,940, the Shram Sanskriti Party 291,965, the Janata Samajwadi Party 1,16,463 and the Rastriya Parivartan Party 276,931.

With more than 40 lakh votes under the proportional representation system, the RSP is expected to secure at least 40 additional seats, taking its tally to around 164 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, which is well above the 138 needed for a simple majority, political observers said.