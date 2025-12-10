Trinamool Plans Daily Protests In Parliament Over Bengal Dues

The Trinamool Congress is set to mount a series of daily, issue-specific protests in Parliament during the Winter Session, with the party focusing squarely on what it describes as long-pending central government dues to West Bengal, sources said.

According to sources, TMC MPs will stage a different protest each day, carrying separate posters and placards, and are likely to circle the Parliament complex as part of the demonstrations. The strategy is aimed at highlighting 20 questions the party has posed to the BJP-led Centre, seeking answers on fund releases, disaster relief, infrastructure projects and cultural recognition.

At the centre of the TMC's campaign are allegations that thousands of crores owed to West Bengal under centrally sponsored schemes have not been released. The questions flag pending payments under MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana (Rural), Samagra Shiksha, PM Gram Sadak Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission. The party has also sought clarity on compensation for cyclone damage caused by Amphan, Yaas and Bulbul, and the non-release of NDRF funds for disaster-related needs in the current financial year.

The list of demands also raises concerns over recurrent floods allegedly linked to water releases from DVC dams without consultation with the state government. Other issues highlighted include attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers, delays in railway station redevelopment projects under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the limited flow of funds to West Bengal under the revamped power distribution scheme.

Cultural and political demands form a key part of the 20-point questionnaire, including recognition of Sarna or Sari dharma as a separate religion, inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbongshi Kamtapuri languages in the Eighth Schedule, declaration of Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, recognition of Poila Boishakh as West Bengal Foundation Day, and approval for changing the state's name to Bangla.

Sources said the protests will also revive the party's demand for a White Paper on Bengal's dues. On March 14, 2024, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had challenged the BJP to release a White Paper detailing fund allocation to West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly elections, asserting that no money had been released for schemes such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana since then.

More than 21 months after that challenge, TMC leaders say the questions remain unanswered. The party plans to repeatedly raise the issue during the Winter Session as part of what it sees as a sustained parliamentary push against the Centre.

Separately, on the birth anniversary of C Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, floral tributes were paid in the Central Hall of Parliament. Sources said TMC MPs Yusuf Pathan and June Malia were among those who paid tributes.

The party believes the Winter Session offers a crucial opportunity to place Centre-state disputes over funds and federal issues at the forefront of parliamentary debate, sources added.