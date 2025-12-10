Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha To Continue Electoral Reforms Debate Today

Advertisement
13 minutes ago

Parliament Winter Session Live: Electoral reforms are at the centre of a politically charged debate in the Lok Sabha today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to make a concluding speech. He is expected to highlight the government's roadmap for electoral transparency and other reforms.

BJP president and Rajya Sabha leader JP Nadda is also expected to conclude the debate on 'Vande Mataram' today, setting a spirited close to the cultural and ideological discourse in the Upper House. Soon after, attention will shift to the high-stakes election reforms discussion beginning Thursday.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

Dec 10, 2025 10:45 (IST)
Amit Shah To Speak In Lok Sabha On Electoral Reforms At 5 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on Election Reforms in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM today.

Dec 10, 2025 10:35 (IST)
Parliament Winter Session: JP Nadda Expected To Conclude Debate On 'Vande Mataram' In Rajya Sabha

BJP president and Rajya Sabha leader JP Nadda is also expected to conclude the debate on 'Vande Mataram' today, setting a spirited close to the cultural and ideological discourse in the Upper House. Soon after, attention will shift to the high-stakes election reforms discussion beginning Thursday.

Dec 10, 2025 10:11 (IST)
AAP Demands Discussion On Delhi Pollution In Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on "a grave public health emergency caused by toxic air pollution in Delhi."

Dec 10, 2025 10:09 (IST)
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha To Continue Electoral Reforms Debate

Electoral reforms are at the centre of a politically charged debate in the Lok Sabha today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to make a concluding speech. He is expected to highlight the government's roadmap for electoral transparency and other reforms.

