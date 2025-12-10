Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha To Continue Electoral Reforms Debate Today

Parliament Winter Session Live: Electoral reforms are at the centre of a politically charged debate in the Lok Sabha today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to make a concluding speech. He is expected to highlight the government's roadmap for electoral transparency and other reforms.

BJP president and Rajya Sabha leader JP Nadda is also expected to conclude the debate on 'Vande Mataram' today, setting a spirited close to the cultural and ideological discourse in the Upper House. Soon after, attention will shift to the high-stakes election reforms discussion beginning Thursday.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.