'We Are Here Because Lakhs Chanted Vande Mataram': PM Modi In Lok Sabha - Top Quotes

Here Are PM Modi's Top Quotes On Vande Mataram When 'Vande Mataram' completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled, and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind prison bars. The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of 'Vande Mataram'. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass. The mantra of 'Vande Mataram' gave power and inspiration to the entire country during the freedom struggle. The mantra energised and inspired India's freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination. 'Vande Mataram' is not just a mantra for political freedom; it was a sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of vestiges of colonialism. It is a matter of pride for us that we are witnessing the historic occasion of 'Vande Mataram' completing 150 years. The British divided Bengal in 1905, but 'Vande Mataram' stood like a rock and inspired unity. Bankim (Chandra Chatterjee) da wrote 'Vande Mataram' at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India. 'Vande Mataram' was written at a time when British rulers were trying to take their anthem, 'God Save the Queen', to every household. We are sitting here because lakhs chanted 'Vande Mataram' and fought for independence.

