Akshaye Khanna In <i>Dhurandhar</i> Finds A Fan In Ameesha Patel, Plus A Throwback Pic

Akshaye Khanna is on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. His stellar performance in Dhurandhar has been receiving love from fans and critics alike.Akshaye played the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and it has become the talk of the town.



Adding to the buzz is the high-energy track FA9LA, which perfectly captures the aura of Rehman Dakait. Akshaye's dance moves in the song have gone viral and are trending on social media.

Amid the success, Ameesha Patel, who worked with Akshaye in the 2002 film Humraaz, shared a throwback picture featuring him. She also wrote a heartwarming note for him. In the photo, Ameesha and Akshaye are seen sitting at a table.

Sharing the picture, Ameesha wrote, "GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That's AKSHAY KHANNA (AKSHU as I fondly call him)!! Yet most unassuming n ego-less!! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions at dinner along with my cousins from PARIS!!! I don't even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year!! That's AKSHU!! Humble n unaffected!!"

Take a look at the post here:

All About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. It boasts an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Akshaye himself. The movie has already minted approximately Rs 126 crore in just four days.

The makers have also confirmed a second part of the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.