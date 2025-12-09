When Shatrughan Sinha Called Out Dharmendra For <i>Sholay</i>: "You Gave My Role To Amitabh Bachchan"

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, as the iconic Jai and Veeru from Sholay, have a distinct fanbase altogether. They have been touted as one of the best all-time examples of everlasting friendship. On several occasions, both Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have mentioned how the latter recommended Big B's name for the role of Jai in Sholay. In one earlier interaction, Dharmendra also shared how his choice for Jai's role had deeply upset Shatrughan Sinha, who confronted him over it.

When Shatrughan Sinha Was Against Amitabh Bachchan Being Cast In Sholay

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha shared many outings on the big screen, notably in films such as Blackmail, Dost, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, Shehzaade and Taaqat.

However, in a conversation with India TV, Dharmendra had once revealed how Shatrughan Sinha confronted him when he recommended Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Jai in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay.

Dharmendra said, "I never said it, but since Amitabh himself has started talking about it now, I'll admit it. Yes, I got him the role. Amitabh used to come to me for this role. Otherwise, it was going to Shatrughan Sinha."

He continued, "When Shatru got to know, he came to me and said, 'Paaji, you gave my role to him!' To which I replied, 'I wasn't sure what to do. Amitabh had come to me first, so I thought I should give it to him.'"

Recalling the incident, Shatrughan Sinha also shared his views in an interaction with Subhash K Jha: "We would have also done Sholay together, but fate willed it otherwise. It is always a pleasure to work with an actor who has no feeling of one-upmanship. Dharmendra is a very confident man and an artist. He has never coveted other actors' roles, never indulged in competitive games. There is not a malicious bone in that rugged body."

When Amitabh Bachchan Expressed Gratitude To Dharmendra

Back in 2017 in Yorkshire, England, while presenting the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan declared on the global stage that it was Dharmendra who had recommended his name for the cult film Sholay. After Dharmendra's death, the old clip resurfaced on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his baritone voice, praised Dharmendra as a "wonderful friend" and a "wonderful human being."

"This is indeed a very special moment for me. I would like to thank the IIFA for giving me an opportunity to present this award to an outstanding human being. His name is Dharmendra. Dharam ji, or Paaji as we lovingly call him, is my neighbour in Mumbai. We live just about 50-60 feet from each other, but we never meet. We have to travel all the way to Yorkshire to get to see him. What can I say about Dharam ji that hasn't already been said, hasn't been heard, hasn't been seen? Apart from being such a versatile artist, the most important and really touching quality of Dharam ji is that he is the most wonderful friend, the most wonderful human being you can ever come across," Amitabh Bachchan said.

"I want to share a very deep secret about Dharam ji and myself. If it were not for Dharam ji, I would never have worked in the film called Sholay. It was he who recommended my name for Sholay, and it was because of his insistence that Ramesh Sippy took me in the film. I am eternally grateful to you, Dharam ji," Amitabh Bachchan shared.

Sholay Re-Release

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay has stood the test of time, and on the occasion of its 50th anniversary this year, the film will be re-released in cinemas on December 12, 2025. A fully restored 4K version titled Sholay - The Final Cut will be screened across 1,500 theatres.

What's even more exciting is that the film will be re-released with its unaltered ending. The climax was changed in 1975 before its release due to censorship imposed during India's Emergency period.

