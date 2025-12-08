Hema Malini To Host Dharmendra's Prayer Meet In Delhi With Daughters Esha And Ahana Deol

Hema Malini is set to host a prayer meeting in New Delhi to honour the memory of her late husband, Dharmendra.

According to NDTV sources, Hema Malini, along with Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Bharat Takhtani, Vaibhav Vohra, will host a prayer meeting for Dharmendra on December 11, 2025 (Thursday) from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

The first prayer meet, held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, was hosted by the Deol family and saw an overwhelming turnout from the film fraternity. At the entrance, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other members of the family, stood with folded hands, expressing gratitude as friends and colleagues arrived to pay homage.

The tribute concluded with a musical segment by Sonu Nigam, who performed some of Dharmendra's most cherished songs including Aa Ja Jaane Wale, Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, and Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain.

Among the celebrities who attended were Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, and several others.

While many made their way to Taj Lands End, some chose to visit Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence to personally extend their condolences. Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan, and Sunita Ahuja, with her son Yashvardhan, were among those who met the actress privately.

Prior to the Delhi prayer meet, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her home in memory of Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol celebrated Dharmendra's 90th birthday today, December 8, with fans at home.

