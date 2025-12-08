Dharmendra would have marked his 90th birthday today. The iconic star died just two weeks short of the milestone. To honour his 90th birth anniversary, the Deol family is hosting a special fan interaction at his bungalow.

The celebration was initially planned at his Khandala farmhouse, but NDTV has learned that the venue has since been shifted to the bungalow.

Fans can visit between 2 pm and 4 pm, and refreshments will be arranged for those attending.

Here are the live updates from Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary celebrations:

