Dharmendra would have marked his 90th birthday today. The iconic star died just two weeks short of the milestone. To honour his 90th birth anniversary, the Deol family is hosting a special fan interaction at his bungalow.
The celebration was initially planned at his Khandala farmhouse, but NDTV has learned that the venue has since been shifted to the bungalow.
Fans can visit between 2 pm and 4 pm, and refreshments will be arranged for those attending.
Here are the live updates from Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary celebrations:
"There Will Never Be Anyone Like You": Karan Deol On Dharmendra's 90th Birthday
Karan Deol wrote, "There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up. Thank you for loving me the way only you could."
Abhay Deol's Birthday Wish For Dharmendra
Abhay Deol shared a throwback gold with Dharmendra. Take a look at the post.
"2 Weeks Since You Left Me Heartbroken": Hema Malini
Hema Malini penned an emotional post on her husband Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary. "More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote.
Dharam ji— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025
Happy birthday my dear heart❤️
More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE
Preparations In Full Swing For Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary
Asha Parekh to NDTV On Girls Being "Crazy" About Dharmendra
In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Asha Parekh said, "The girls were all crazy about him." Read the full story here.
"Papa Is Always With Me": Sunny Deol
On Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, son Sunny Deol wrore, "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me, love you papa. Miss you."
Esha Deol's Birthday Post For Dharmendra
Esha Deol shared a series of pictures with Dharmendra on Instagram. "To my darling Papa, Our pact, the strongest bond, unites us through all our lifetimes, all the realms, and beyond. I so painfully miss you," she wrote.
Deols To Celebrate Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary In Mumbai
On the occasion of Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, the Deols arranged a meet-and-greet fan event at his Mumbai bungalow. Read the full story here.