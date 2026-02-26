Centre Had No Intention Of Disrespecting Judiciary: Minister On NCERT Row

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his regret today over the inclusion of a controversial chapter on judiciary in schoolbooks, saying he holds the judiciary in "highest regard" and has action on the matter. The references to corruption in judiciary in a social science textbook for Class 8 by the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has sparked a huge row, with the Supreme Court ordering a blanket ban on the book.

"We hold the judiciary in the highest regard... There was absolutely no intention on the part of the government to disrespect the judiciary. We are taking this matter very seriously... We will fully comply with the judiciary's decision. I am deeply saddened by what happened and express my regret," Pradhan told reporters today.

Outlining the action taken in this regard, he said, "As soon as this matter came to my attention, I immediately instructed the NCERT to withdraw all the books and ensured that they do not go into circulation. I have also ordered the withdrawal of those books," he said.

"An inquiry will be conducted into the NCERT, and action will be taken against those involved in creating that chapter. I assure the judiciary that such a mistake will not be repeated in the future," he said.

Judicial Action

The matter came to the attention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant yesterday through a report in The Indian Express.

Announcing a suo motu hearing, the CJI said, "I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution... Whosoever high it may be, the law will take its course. I know how to deal with it".

In a hearing later in the day, the court said that such developments will erode people's faith in the judiciary if they are allowed to go unchecked.

"No one will be allowed to go scot-free. It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll," Justice Kant said.

Following the court's order, the NCERT has put the distribution of the book on hold.

What Set Off the Row

The controversy centres the book "Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II".

Its Chapter 4, which explains the "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society" refers to corruption in the judiciary, hundreds of complaints against judges, alleged lack of transparency, and included excerpts from the speech of former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in July 2025.

Talking about instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary and how it affects public confidence in the institution, Justice Gavai had said, "The path to rebuilding this trust lies in swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues". The quote was used in the book.

The book also mentioned that efforts are being made at federal and state levels to strengthen transparency and public trust, including through of technology and swift action against instances of corruption.

The matter was also flagged in the Supreme Court by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who questioned the inclusion of such material in a foundational textbook.

"NCERT's Class VIII book includes a section on corruption in the judiciary! What about the massive corruption of politicians, including ministers, public servants, investigation agencies, and why governments? Brush them under the carpet!" Sibal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

NCERT Response

In a statement posted on X last night, NCRT said, "It has been observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement have inadvertently crept into Chapter No. 4, entitled 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society' (pp. 125-142)."

Emphasising that it "holds the judiciary in highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights," the NCERT said the error was "purely unintentional" and assured that corrective measures are being taken.

"NCERT reiterates that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students. There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body," the statement read.