'Portion On Judiciary Will Be Removed': Government Sources Amid NCERT Row

Reference to "corruption at various levels of the judiciary" will be removed from NCERT Class VIII textbooks, high-level government sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon.

This section "should not have been written", sources said, declaring that highlighting such aspects is "not appropriate" and "inspirational things" should have been written instead.

Sources also said quoting a former Chief Justice, BR Gavai, "is not right" and "is not appropriate". It was pointed out the current Chief Justice had also expressed displeasure.

The reference cited was ex-Chief Justice BR Gavai's July 2025 comment about instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary having a negative impact on public confidence.

"... the path to rebuilding this trust lies in swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues," he was quoted in the book.

Government sources' response came shortly after the Supreme Court expressed "grave concern" on this issue and said members of the judiciary, including High Court judges, had been "perturbed" by the reference.

Chief Justice Surya Kant stressed that the court won't allow anyone to "defame the institution" and that he has taken cognisance and may initiate suo motu action.

The court's reaction came after senior lawyer Kapil Sibal flagged the NCERT book teaching Class VIII students about "judicial corruption", adding it is a matter of grave concern.

"NCERT's Class VIII book includes a section on corruption in the judiciary! What about the massive corruption of politicians, including ministers, public servants, investigation agencies, and why governments? Brush them under the carpet!" Sibal had said in an earlier X post.

Days earlier the Law Ministry had revealed the Chief Justice of India's office received 7,528 complaints against sitting judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts from 2016 to 2025.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also raised objections. "The selectivity my lord. The selectivity... It is there in other areas also but judicial corruption," he said.

What the chapter said

The revised chapter - 'Role of the Judiciary in Our Society' - goes beyond explaining hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges like corruption and backlogs.

The book stated judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs their behaviour in court but also their conduct outside it, and highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms.

It also said efforts are being made at federal and state levels to strengthen transparency and public trust, including through of technology and swift action against instances of corruption.

What lawyers said

NDTV reached out to lawyers to understand the problem.

Senior lawyer Sidhart Luthra questioned a school-level education that 'complicates' rather than 'educates' young minds. At Class VIII, he said, the point is to familiarise students with the organs of governance and their functions.

Supreme Court lawyer Pragya Parijat Singh said mentioning corruption without 'critical analysis' showed a lack of understanding. "Judiciary has always endeavoured to have better laws. Everything has pros and cons. But to mention it this way... without any critical analysis of what role judiciary has played in shaping Indian democracy shows lack of understanding," she said.