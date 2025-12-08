Deols To Celebrate Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary With Fans At His Mumbai Bunglow

Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. The legendary actor died two weeks before his 90th birthday. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, the Deols arranged a meet-and-greet fan event at his bungalow. Earlier, the event was supposed to be held at his Khandala farmhouse, but NDTV has learned that the venue has now been shifted to his bungalow.

The fan event will be open from 2 pm to 4 pm today. Refreshments will also be provided for fans.

Dharmendra, who loved his fans as much as they loved him, used to celebrate his birthdays with the media.

Last year, he cut a giant cake in front of the media on his 89th birthday. He was joined by his two sons, Sunny and Bobby, by his side.

On Monday, Dharmendra's son Sunny, daughter Esha, and Abhay Deol shared lovely posts remembering him.

Sunny Deol shared a loving video of his father, in which he's seen enjoying the scenic beauty of a hilly area.

Sharing the birthday post, Sunny Deol wrote in Hindi, "Aaj mere papa ka janamdin hain. Papa hamesha mere saath hain, mere andar hain. Love you papa. Miss you papa."

An excerpt from Esha Deol's post read, "I so painfully miss you, papa... your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name followed by endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto: 'Always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong.' I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect."

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been admitted to the hospital in late October after complaining of breathlessness. A prayer meet, hosted by the Deol brothers, took place at a Mumbai hotel on November 27.