<i>Dhurandhar</i> Review Row: A Video Made Private, A Backlash, Some Solidarity

It's tricky to review a film or series in the age of social media where everyone has a voice and access to express their opinion. But there's a difference between an opinion, a rant, and even hate speech.

Film reviews fall under opinions and there are times when people, including reviewers and journalists, are targeted for their point of view if someone didn't agree with what they had to say.

Something similar happened with senior film critic Anupama Chopra, editor of The Hollywood Reporter India, who received a lot of backlash for criticising Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, in her review for the outlet which was published last week when the Ranveer Singh-starrer released.

Among the critics of her review was veteran actor Paresh Rawal. After all the trolling on social media, Anupama Chopra found support in fellow reviewers and also singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

Now, Anupama Chopra's review has been made private.

Not only that but she has also made the replies to her tweet on X private -- that only the accounts who she follows or mentions can reply to the post.

Anupama Chopra has also disabled comments by those who don't follow her on X.

What Anupama Chopra Said About Dhurandhar In Her Review

In her review of Dhurandhar, titled "A Tough Sit", Anupama Chopra said, "Directed by Aditya Dhar, who six years ago delivered the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, this three-hour-thirty-four-minute film is only part 1, with part 2 arriving in March. Aditya tactically weaves in real events like the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and 26/11 recordings to push buttons harder, but the mix of fact and flamboyance proves both dangerous and clunky."

The veteran film critic further said, "Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an undercover operative who infiltrates Karachi's Lyari underworld, while a spectacular cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun fills out a Gotham-like world of gang rivalry, ISI machinations, and extreme violence."

She had also posted the link to the review on her X page.

What Paresh Rawal Said

Quote-tweeting her review on X, veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote, "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?"

Paresh Rawal's reply to Anupama Chopra's X post about her Dhurandhar review.

After her review was made private, Paresh Rawal's response to her post is no longer available on social media.

What Chinmayi Sripaada Said

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for calling a spade a spade, shared a post on X offering her support to Anupama Chopra.

In solidarity with Anupama Chopra

"In solidarity with Anupama Chopra. One can agree or disagree with a review but bloodhounds and hyenas are better than the humans claiming to protect this country. May this country be cleansed of the vile bigots," Chinmayi Sripaada wrote on X on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Goenka, who owns both The Hollywood Reporter India (as part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group) and Dhurandhar's music label Saregama, shared a post on X praising the movie.

"Watched #Dhurandhar and loved it. A hard hitting narrative, stellar performances and incredible craft. @RanveerOfficial delivers an authentic and powerful performance. Big kudos to @AdityaDharFilms, @B62Studios, @jiostudios and the entire cast. Special mention to Akshaye Khanna, who continues to win over Gen Z with that undeniable 'aura'.

"Also great to see the songs trending as chartbusters. Congratulations to @saregamaglobal. Excited for Part 2," Sanjiv Goenka wrote on Tuesday.

Anupama Chopra has yet to publicly respond to the trolling.

