After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success, Internet Wants Akshaye Khanna To Reunite With Bobby Deol For <i>Humraaz 2</i>: "Unlimited Destruction"

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has not only revived conversations about his craft but also sparked loud chatter about a long-awaited reunion with Bobby Deol.

With his role as Rehman Dakait and the viral FA9LA track drawing comparisons to Bobby Deol's iconic Jamal Kudu moment in Animal, the internet is now manifesting a dream sequel: Humraaz 2.

The nostalgia is strong and the timing feels right.

Why The Internet Wants Humraaz 2

The conversation took off on X, where fans connected the renewed trajectories of all three original leads-Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel.

One user wrote, "Now that Akshaye Khanna (Drishyam 2, Chhava), Ameesha (Gadar 2) and Bobby (Animal, Daku Maharaj) have done a comeback, it's time for Abbas-Mustan to do a comeback with Humraaz 2."

Another comment echoed the sentiment, "Time to bring Humraaz 2 back."

What stands out is how viewers today see Akshaye and Bobby at the height of a second peak, as seasoned performers excelling in ambiguous roles.

As one user put it, "Both Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna are at their peak and having a generational run. It's time for Abbas Mustan to make Humraaz 2."

Many fans also long for the thrill of watching them together again. A post read, "I'd love to see Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna share the screen again. Both excel in grey characters, and their chemistry in Humraaz and Naqaab was unforgettable. Hope we get that duo back soon!"

Some even imagined the potential scale of such a reunion, saying, "Bollywood About To EXPLODE?! After Aurangzeb, Drishyam 2 & Dhurandar, Lord Akshay has officially raised the bar to a mythical level! Now imagine this. Imagine HUMRAAZ 2. Lord Bobby vs Lord Akshay. One screen. Two legends. Unlimited destruction. Does Bollywood even have the capacity to HANDLE this duo?!"

However, the Humraaz makers have not yet responded to the growing buzz about a sequel.

About Humraaz

Humraaz is a 2002 Hindi romantic thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, starring Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in a love-triangle set against the backdrop of big money and a lavish cruise wedding.

