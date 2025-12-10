Viral Again: When Akshaye Khanna Kissed Rumoured Love Interest Karisma Kapoor's Hand At Her Wedding With Sunjay Kapur

Akshaye Khanna is currently all over social media because of his stupendous performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Amid the ongoing buzz, several old clips, controversies, and interviews of Akshaye Khanna have been resurfacing. One video that has gained attention shows Akshaye Khanna attending Karisma Kapoor's wedding with businessman Sunjay Kapur.

In the video, Akshaye Khanna is seen congratulating the couple by planting a kiss on Karisma's hand.

Watch here:

Rumours About Akshaye Khanna And Karisma Kapoor's Relationship

Speculation that Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor were to be married was rife at one time. This was during a phase when Karisma was at the peak of her career. Rumours circulated that Karisma grew close to Akshaye Khanna after her split from Ajay Devgn.

Though neither Akshaye nor Karisma ever acknowledged the relationship, several reports circulated widely, even mentioning Randhir Kapoor supporting the match and approaching Vinod Khanna.

According to a The Times of India report, it was Karisma's mother, Babita Kapoor, who was not in favour of the relationship, as she did not want Karisma to get married at such a crucial point in her career.

Karisma was also engaged to Abhishek Bachchan, which was announced at a public event by Jaya Bachchan. However, the engagement was later called off.

About Karisma-Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and business tycoon Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. Since his untimely death, the succession feud over his Rs 30,000-crore estate has become public and grown increasingly bitter. Along with his widow, Priya Sachdev, and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, his four children have been embroiled in the tangled web of the succession battle.

ALSO READ | When Akshaye Khanna Said He's Not Marriage Material: "I Am Not Cut Out For That Kind Of Life"