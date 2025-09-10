When Karisma Kapoor Revealed Why She Kept Marriage With Sunjay Kapur A Secret

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who died of a heart attack while playing polo in England on June 12, 2025, left behind a vast fortune. As per latest turn of events in the succession battle, the family is once again in the news as Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their share of his estate. A series of throwback interviews have resurfaced amid the ongoing legal battle, one of which features Karisma Kapoor revealing why she had to keep her wedding news with Sunjay Kapur under wraps.

What's Happening

In a past interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, Karisma Kapoor spoke about how her childhood friendship with Sunjay Kapur developed into a love story.

Karisma said, "Yes. I had to keep it under wraps until all of us were sure of what we wanted to do. Sunjay and my family have known each other for many, many years. We've been childhood friends. We've grown up together. Interestingly, my mum became friends with his mum, who's Raunaq Singh's daughter, when she was 18. In fact, my mum (Babita), in her heyday, shot one of her movies, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, in my to be mother-in-law house. They've remained friends since then."

She continued, "All of us kids from both homes grew up together. His sisters are very close to me. We were at school together. So it was almost like love was arranged into a marriage (laughs)."

Furthermore, Karisma revealed that they grew up and moved on, but the childhood bond transformed into a love story many years later.

Adding to that, she said, "Oh, many, many years later. We grew up. Life moved on. He carried on with his business. I joined the movies. But I guess whatever is destined to happen will happen. After all that I've been through in recent times, my parents have been keen for a while that I settle down. I've finally found the right man for me."

Ongoing Legal Proceedings Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate

Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share. The siblings have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over assets valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate.

As the Delhi High Court hears the suit, the inheritance battle between Karisma Kapoor's children, their stepmother, and other family members will determine the future of Sunjay Kapur's enormous estate and his legacy at Sona Comstar.

About Sunjay Kapur And Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. However, they filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalised by 2016.

In A Nutshell

In a 2003 throwback interview, Karisma Kapoor had spoken about being childhood friends with Sunjay Kapur and how their parents knew each other all along. She had further mentioned that their friendship changed into a love story many years later as it was destined to be.