Ram Gopal Varma Reveals Why The Film Industry Wants Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam To "Fumble And Fall"

Ram Gopal Varma has been one of the filmmakers who has been vocal about his immense love and appreciation for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar from the very beginning. He recently praised the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, all set to release on March 19. Ram Gopal Varma recently also opened up about how the thunderous success of Aditya Dhar has made the industry nervous of him.

What's Happening

Ram Gopal Varma told Rediff, "You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi. In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money."

Actress and Aditya Dhar's wife Yami Gautam too recently tasted success with Suparn Verma's courtroom drama Haq, where her performance was widely applauded.

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall."

RGV On Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

Sharing the trailer, Ram Gopal Varma described it as "stratospheric level" and praised Aditya Dhar's intent and tone.

He wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

About Dhurandhar 2

Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar introduced audiences to a tense, two-part espionage saga centred on an Indian spy operating undercover in Karachi. The narrative followed an intelligence operative infiltrating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror outfit threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues that arc, with Hamza Ali Mazari-an undercover Indian agent-now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

The trailer broadens the world of covert operatives while shifting towards a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).

The propulsive background score once again stands out as Ranveer appears in a fiercer, more dangerous avatar-driven by rage and vengeance.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The sequel picks up directly from the first film's cliffhanger, tracing Hamza's rise in Karachi's Lyari and his pursuit of ISI agent Major Iqbal.

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