In New Podcast, Ram Gopal Varma Claims <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Got Dawood Ibrahim Act Wrong

Ram Gopal Varma has been one of the most vocal admirers of Dhurandhar 2, showering the Aditya Dhar directorial with glowing praise ever since its release.

However, despite his overwhelming appreciation, RGV has now opened up about the one aspect of the film that did not sit right with him.

RGV On Dawood Ibrahim's Depiction

In a recent conversation with writer Hussain Zaidi on his YouTube channel, RGV spoke at length about what impressed him in Dhurandhar 2. While he lauded the film's craft and storytelling, he admitted to having reservations about the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim.

"The only element I disagree with is that. I feel that the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim... They might have their own sources (but) I think it is being shown incorrectly," he said.

In the film, the notorious gangster is referred to as 'Bade Sahab' and is depicted as the mastermind orchestrating terror operations in India from Pakistan. However, RGV suggested that this interpretation may not align with what he believes to be true.

RGV's Clarification

The Satya director clarified that while he does not claim absolute authority on the subject, the film's narrative does not match his understanding of Dawood's current status.

"It's not like I can say that with authority. But it is not falling in line with what I know," he explained.

RGV added that, based on what he has heard over the years, Dawood has been largely inactive. "He is inactive by choice, because he stopped doing anything. I believe he retired from criminal activities 20 years ago," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding such figures, noting that no one can definitively confirm or deny the truth. "Nobody can be an expert, nobody can know this is the truth. We all think Dhurandhar has shown something... I can't disprove it, and the director can't prove it as well," he concluded.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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