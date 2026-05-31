<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Mohanlal's Film

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continues its remarkable run at the box office, crossing major milestones both in India and overseas.

The crime thriller witnessed a strong jump in collections during its second weekend, further strengthening its position among the year's biggest Malayalam hits.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.05 crore nett in India on its second Saturday.

With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 91.30 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 105.94 crore.

The film has also maintained an impressive performance in international markets.

Drishyam 3 added Rs 6 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 113.75 crore.

As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the thriller has now touched Rs 219.69 crore.

The Malayalam version remains the biggest contributor to the film's success.

On Day 10, the original version collected Rs 4.55 crore and recorded around 45% occupancy across 1,892 shows.

The dubbed versions also continued to attract audiences.

The Telugu version earned Rs 0.20 crore from 400 shows with an occupancy of 18%, while the Tamil version also collected Rs 0.20 crore but registered a stronger occupancy of 31% across 171 shows.

The Kannada version contributed Rs 0.10 crore from 107 shows and recorded an occupancy of 18%.

Background

Drishyam 3 also posted healthy occupancy figures throughout Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 38.35%.

Audience turnout increased steadily during the day, beginning with 16.50% occupancy in morning shows and rising to 33.42% in the afternoon.

Evening shows recorded 46.67% occupancy, while night shows witnessed the highest attendance at 56.83%.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, one of the most celebrated characters in Malayalam cinema.

The film also features Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.