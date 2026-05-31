<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Mohanlal's Film

- Drishyam 3 earned Rs 5.05 crore nett in India on its second Saturday, totaling Rs 91.30 crore nett.
- The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 105.94 crore.
- Overseas earnings added Rs 6 crore on Saturday, totaling Rs 113.75 crore.
Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continues its remarkable run at the box office, crossing major milestones both in India and overseas.
The crime thriller witnessed a strong jump in collections during its second weekend, further strengthening its position among the year's biggest Malayalam hits.
What's Happening
- According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.05 crore nett in India on its second Saturday.
- With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 91.30 crore.
- Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 105.94 crore.
- The film has also maintained an impressive performance in international markets.
- Drishyam 3 added Rs 6 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 113.75 crore.
- As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the thriller has now touched Rs 219.69 crore.
- The Malayalam version remains the biggest contributor to the film's success.
- On Day 10, the original version collected Rs 4.55 crore and recorded around 45% occupancy across 1,892 shows.
- The dubbed versions also continued to attract audiences.
- The Telugu version earned Rs 0.20 crore from 400 shows with an occupancy of 18%, while the Tamil version also collected Rs 0.20 crore but registered a stronger occupancy of 31% across 171 shows.
- The Kannada version contributed Rs 0.10 crore from 107 shows and recorded an occupancy of 18%.
Background
Drishyam 3 also posted healthy occupancy figures throughout Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 38.35%.
Audience turnout increased steadily during the day, beginning with 16.50% occupancy in morning shows and rising to 33.42% in the afternoon.
Evening shows recorded 46.67% occupancy, while night shows witnessed the highest attendance at 56.83%.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, one of the most celebrated characters in Malayalam cinema.
The film also features Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.