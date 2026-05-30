Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi High Court Over Claims He Cheated On Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Destroyed' Her Career: 'This Isn't Fair'

Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against online content that he says misuses his identity and damages his reputation. The actor, who married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and separated from her in 2021, moved the court after several unverified theories surrounding their divorce, including allegations of infidelity, were circulated online.

As reported by ANI, Naga approached the court over the alleged misuse of his name, image, likeness, and identity across digital platforms, including claims by third parties that he cheated on his ex-wife. He also raised concerns over AI-generated content, unauthorised merchandise and pornographic material allegedly circulating on the internet using his identity. He filed a suit seeking protection against such content.

The matter was heard by Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court on May 29. During the hearing, his counsel, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, told the court that some online content falsely portrayed the actor as having cheated on Samantha and claimed he had destroyed her career. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” the advocate told the court.

He also raised concerns about AI-generated videos and objectionable content allegedly depicting the actor without his consent. The actor's lawyer argued that he is a leading name in the Telugu film industry with a career spanning more than a decade. He is not only popular in India but also among Telugu-speaking people around the world. Such unauthorised content, the lawyer argued, has caused serious harm to his reputation, dignity, privacy, and public image.

Justice Singh, who heard the matter, observed that while public figures are subject to greater scrutiny than ordinary citizens, “it has its limitations.” At the end of the hearing, the court issued summons and indicated that it would pass an interim order protecting Naga Chaitanya's personality rights. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30.

Naga Chaitanya had previously spoken about the scrutiny surrounding his divorce. “We both wanted to choose unique paths in life. It happened for our own reasons, and we live with respect for each other. I don't understand why I need any further explanation. We are both moving forward and living our lives,” he said on the Raw Talks with VK podcast.

After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Later, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.