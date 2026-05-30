Director RJ Balaji To NDTV: "<i>Karuppu</i> Released Only Because Of Suriya's Magnanimity"

Suriya-starrer Karuppu is having a fantastic run at the box office, having crossed Rs 300 crore in collections since its worldwide release on May 15.

This mythological mass entertainer, directed by actor-writer RJ Balaji, faced initial hiccups at the time of its release, but the Karuppu team is on cloud nine today seeing all the love from the audience.

Taking time out from his busy schedule, director RJ Balaji spoke exclusively to NDTV about Karuppu and its roaring success.

Was he happy that Karuppu is a blockbuster and managed to release on May 15 despite the Dream Warrior's financial hurdles?

"Yes, I'm very happy, very content and grateful. This is everything we wished for and more. We couldn't have asked for a better fairytale ending for this film. It's been nearly 33 months since I've been holding on to this film. At the end of it, the success feels even sweeter despite the issues and delays. The film has crossed Rs 300 in collections and is moving forward. I'm so happy," smiles Balaji.

The Incident That Inspired Karuppu

The director, who started his career as a radio jockey and earned the moniker RJ Balaji, veered into a different genre with Karuppu, unlike his earlier films, which were humour-driven social dramas. How did this film come about?

Elaborates the Mookuthi Amman director, "I had been wanting to make this film since the time of Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandh (LKG, 2019). I had an incident that happened to me where I was robbed at knifepoint. My chain, mobile and wallet were taken. When I wanted to recover that legally through the court, it took a long time and finally I gave up. It was very traumatic for me. I didn't know much about cinema then but when I started making LKG, I wanted to turn this incident into a film. As I started writing, it turned out to be a very realistic and rooted Malayalam courtroom drama. Then I got this fantasy idea as to how it would be if God goes to court -it became a theme of My Lord versus My God. The script then became bigger, better and a solid mass commercial film. I think Karuppu is the best in terms of writing and in terms of making in my career."

On Working With Suriya

Tamil star Suriya's previous release Kanguva didn't perform well at the box office, and expectations were high from Karuppu.

Though Balaji had initially narrated this script to Vijay, who declined, it was with Suriya coming on board that the director tweaked the script according to the Jai Bhim star.

"When Suriya sir accepted it, we just added things that will fit his star personality, image, and things that are associated with him, like the singam (lion) reference. But the elements of theatrical fantasy and a superstar were already there in the script. It was not difficult to balance the spiritual elements and mass superstar. Suriya sir is a very caring superstar - he cares for his fellow artists, director, team, unit, and producers. He looks out for everybody. Even when this film had all these difficulties, it was released because of his magnanimity."

He added, "That magnanimity shows on screen - how much space he has given to Indran sir, to our characters and to me to take the story forward. For him, the script is very important. I told him, "Sir, you play God; I want you to be omnipresent, I don't want you to be in every scene. I want you to be in scenes where when you come, something should happen. People should be waiting to see you appear on screen and when you come, it should be with a bang. " He understood that really well. For a star of his stature, you can write 70 scenes with him but this story demanded other people too. I had a great time working with him. Given a chance and God willing, we would like to collaborate again. The fondness is mutual. The liking is mutual. The respect is mutual," emphasises Balaji.

Be Your Own Cheerleader

The Veetla Vishesham (remake of Hindi film Badhaai Ho) director's journey from radio jockey to being a successful director today has had its shares of ups and downs. How does he view success today?

"The only thing I want to say to directors, upcoming directors and to everyone probably reading this - just don't give up. That's not a choice at all. If it is not happening today, it will happen tomorrow. If it is not happening tomorrow, it will happen the day after. So just hold on. That perseverance and conviction is very important. I just persisted with Karuppu - I had the conviction that this film would do well. And that made all the difference," he said.

"Even when others didn't believe in this project or when I became dejected because of things not moving forward, I picked myself up. I didn't expect other people to be my cheerleader - I was my own cheerleader. That's what I learned through this film - belief and conviction will make things happen. But I'm still working on this film, promoting it, etc. The only way I know how to grieve or to celebrate success or to process any of my emotions is to work. The only way I'm enjoying success is through working and I've not stopped. I feel very, very grateful today - much more than before. Not many people can plan and achieve this. God's been very kind. People have been very kind," signs off an elated Balaji.

