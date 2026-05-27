Not <i>Jana Nayagan</i>, Trisha's <i>Karuppu</i> Was Meant To Be Vijay's Last Film Before Politics: RJ Balaji

Filmmaker and actor RJ Balaji has revealed that his blockbuster film Karuppu was originally written for Vijay as the actor's final film before stepping fully into politics.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Balaji shared how the project eventually found its way to Suriya and went on to become one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

RJ Balaji Recalls Discussions With Vijay

Balaji said he had several meetings with Vijay while developing the film. Since the actor was preparing to leave cinema and enter politics, the discussions also revolved around what his final film should look like.

"This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings which went on for some time, discussing things like him entering politics and taking a call as to which film to make as his last film," Balaji recalled.

However, Vijay eventually decided not to move forward with the project.

"I felt his reasons were justified, I said, 'Sir, I absolutely respect your decision, thank you so much,' because by that time I had narrated two films to him when he asked me if I had something. I thought this was a big respect he gave for my work and my creativity," he explained.

Balaji also revealed that Vijay's feedback helped improve the screenplay significantly.

"The entire thing happened because he asked me the right questions after my narration, questions that made my film and my script better. So I think in spite of him not doing the film, it landed me this film," he added.

How Suriya Came On Board Karuppu

After Vijay stepped away from the project, the producers suggested that Balaji narrate the story to Suriya. The actor immediately connected with the film and also contributed ideas that shaped the final version of the script.

Karuppu, which translates to Black, is a fantasy action drama centred around Karuppasamy, a guardian deity in Tamil folk religion. In the film, the deity disguises himself as a lawyer and fights judicial corruption in an attempt to save a young girl's life.

The film has emerged as a massive commercial success and marks one of the biggest triumphs in Suriya's career. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu has collected Rs 253.26 crore worldwide, including Rs 184.26 crore gross from India and Rs 69 crore overseas.

Balaji further shared that Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, personally contacted the team after the release to congratulate them on the film's success.

Meanwhile, Vijay's last film is Jana Nayagan, which is yet to hit the big screens.

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