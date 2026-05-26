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Karnataka: Siddaramaiah To Resign This Week, Congress Bosses Back DK Shivakumar: Sources

The tussle over the top post in Karnataka has finally been resolved, with DK Shivakumar's claim being backed unanimously by the Congress central leadership, sources told NDTV.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sources said, has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat. He has asked for time to decide on that, sources said, but underscored that his resignation is expected within the next two or three days.

"The entire high command was for transition to DK Shivakumar," sources said.