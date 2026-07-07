Video: College Students Cross Barricade, Get Trapped At Karnataka Waterfall

A group of college students who got stranded in a dangerous section of Mallalli Falls in Karnataka's Coorg district were rescued in a dramatic operation by firefighters and local residents on Monday.

The incident took place at Mallalli Falls after the students allegedly crossed a safety barricade and entered a restricted area near the middle of the waterfall.

As the water flow suddenly intensified, the students were unable to make their way back and took shelter on a rock in the middle of the falls, leaving them trapped in a precarious situation.

Visuals from the spot showed two students standing amid the gushing water while awaiting rescue.

After being alerted by local residents, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the waterfall.

With the assistance of locals, they carried out a challenging rescue operation and safely brought all the stranded students to safety.

Monsoon Fury In Karnataka

Meanwhile, monsoon rain unleashed a trail of destruction, killing three people in Karnataka.

In Karnataka's Mangaluru, three members of a family, including two girls, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house early morning on July 1.

The incident occurred in the Nagori area following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered a landslide, burying the house under a mound of earth.

Preliminary findings indicated that a large mass of soil from the hill above the house gave way due to incessant rain, leading to the collapse of the structure.

(With inputs from agencies)