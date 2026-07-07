DMK, TVK Clash Over 'Can't Answer In English' Note On School Student

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu over a video of TVK leader and Commerce Minister Keerthana Sampath interacting with government school students in Virudhunagar district on July 2. In the widely shared video, she can be seen asking a student, "What does your father do?" and then telling the teacher the child is "unable to answer even a simple question".

Keerthana then asks the teacher to question the child, which she does in English.

The child then hesitantly answers a few questions, including her father's name and occupation.

The minister later said the student's inability to reply in English was evidence that the previous government - led by the DMK - had neglected government schools. She said the poor standards of public education during the DMK rule had been exposed.

The DMK, meanwhile, accused her of humiliating students for political mileage. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition, called the interaction insensitive and said Keerthana should have encouraged the student instead.

In response, Keerthana denied allegations she had deliberately mocked the young girl and pointed to her own educational background and the struggles she faced to make her point. "Some people are spreading lies… that I mocked a government school student. I myself studied in a government school and the medium of instruction was Tamil. When I entered the corporate world I struggled… but I learned, and I am still learning. There is no shame in saying that," she said on X.

Keerthana also rubbished reports that she had the exchange filmed for this purpose.

"I did not shoot the video… it was recorded by members of the media," she said, before counter-attacking by asking, "How many of those criticising me have sent their children to government schools?"

She insisted the episode was meant to highlight the condition of state-run schools and shared a photograph of herself from her school days. In the photo, a young girl is seen receiving what appears to be an award from her teacher.

"Do you know what the truth is? I myself am a government school student. I myself studied in Tamil-medium education. Those who mock me today for my English are, in reality, not mocking just me... they are mocking government school students like me, and millions of children studying in the Tamil medium," she said.