Video: 5 Tourists Stuck At Karnataka Waterfall Rescued Amid Heavy Rainfall

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Five tourists were rescued by locals at Ergundi waterfall in Karnataka after being stranded due to rise in water levels. The state is experiencing severe weather, with rivers at full capacity and warnings issued for affected areas.

Locals on Monday morning rescued five tourists who got stranded at the Ergundi waterfall in Karnataka amid heavy and incessant rainfall.

According to officials, the tourists had climbed to the top of the waterfall in the Dakshina Kannada when the water level increased suddenly. The tourists were nearly swept away by the water flow, but residents acted swiftly and rescued them.

A video shows at least four to five people standing on a rock and using a rope to get tourists out of the area.

Karnataka has been witnessing heavy rain and strong winds since last week, with the downpour intensifying over the weekend in some parts of the state - mainly in Ullal, Someshwara, Sasihithlu, and Uchila areas. Rivers in Dakshina Kannada district - Kumaradhara, Phalguni, and Nethravathi - are flowing at full capacity, with the district administration issuing warnings to people living along riverbanks to not venture out and exercise caution.

Many areas were waterlogged and trees were uprooted across the state. Vehicular movement was also affected in parts of the state, disrupting normal life.

Last week, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Bengaluru, causing a traffic congestion in the city, which is already known for its infamous traffic concerns. Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in some districts of Karnataka today - Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shimmoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, and Kodagu. A 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Hassan, and Mysore districts.