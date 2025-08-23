'World Calling Me A Killer': Man's Post Before His Arrest For Wife's Murder

Seen in a video assaulting his wife and arrested for setting her ablaze, a man from Greater

Noida has implied that she died by suicide, going on to say that the world is calling him a killer because "she left him".

The woman, Nikki, died of burn injuries on Thursday and videos show her being thrashed and her hair being pulled by her husband, Vipin, and another woman at their house in Greater Noida's Sirsa. Other videos show Nikki ablaze and limping down some stairs and, later, sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries all over her body.

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's elder brother, said both sisters were tortured regularly for dowry and their in-laws demanded Rs 36 lakh. The torture began soon after their marriage in 2016 and Nikki, she said, was set ablaze by Vipin and her in-laws in front of her on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram around 1 am on Saturday, hours before his arrest for the murder, Vipin suggested that Nikki had died by suicide.

With a mournful Hindi song as the background, Vipin, whose Instagram profile says he is an advocate, wrote, "Why didn't you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki."

And then, the kicker, "'Mere saath bahut galat ho raha hai tere jaane ke baad' (I am being wronged since you left)."

In another post in the Instagram story, Nikki and Vipin can be seen smiling in a video. Their son, who also looks happy, is sitting with them. This video is captioned, "I am devastated ('main barbaad ho gaya'). I am left with nothing."

'Want Justice'

Both Kanchan and Nikki and Vipin's son have said she was set ablaze by her in-laws.

"We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me it would be better if I was dead," said Kanchan.

"That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she added.

Nikki's son also said his mother was set ablaze, "They poured something on mumma, slapped her and then set her ablaze using a lighter."

Vipin's parents and his brother have also been named in Nikki's murder case and police are looking for them.