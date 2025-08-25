Nikki's Family Set Up Her Business, Dowry Killer Husband Stole From It

Greed knows no boundaries. Vipin and Rohit Bhati, two unemployed brothers who lived off their father's grocery shop, got a high-end SUV, a Royal Enfield bike, nearly 500 gm gold and cash from their in-laws, but this was not enough. When their wives Nikki and Kanchan opened a parlour and boutique business to become financially independent and fulfill their dreams for their children, the brothers started stealing from their earnings, their family has alleged. This led to frequent fights at home and on Thursday, one such fight ended with Nikki's brutal murder.

A Parlour, And Reels

Multiple reports have claimed that Vipin Bhati did not approve of Nikki and Kanchan posting reels on Instagram. Nikki's family has said the sisters used their social media posts to promote their business. In their reels, they are seen showcasing their makeup and boutique work to draw more customers. The sisters' father had funded their business so that they could be independent

Interestingly, while he did not approve of Nikki's social media posts, Vipin allegedly wanted the money she earned for his lavish lifestyle.

"Having an Instagram account, posting reels is very normal. Everyone does it. But those who have a poor mindset see everything in a poor light. Thieves think everyone is a thief. He (Vipin) is a criminal. Instagram and all is an excuse. Basically, these two brothers wanted their money. They (Nikki and Kanchan) kept the money for their expenses and their children's future and this led to fights," Nikki's uncle told NDTV.

The 2016 Wedding, And How Things Changed

Nikki and Kanchan married brothers Vipin and Rohit in the same ceremony on December 10, 2016. Their family had found the matches. Nikki's uncle said all was well initially. "We gave whatever we could, car, clothes, ornaments. When a child was born, a motorcyle was demanded and we gave it. They understood that they can fleece us," he said. Vipin, he said, was addicted to alcohol and frequently got into brawls. The family later found that he was having an affair. "He wanted Nikki out of the way and that's why he did this."

Nikki's sister Kanchan has said Vipin and Rohit would often stay out till late and not receive their wives' calls. "If we asked them where they were, they would create a scene. They would spend time with other women, and when we confronted them, they would hit us. Our nights were spent crying."

Nikki's father Bhikari Singh Payla owned a Mercedes and Vipin had been asking for the luxury car. "Vipin had been demanding this car for over a year. He said either give the Mercedes or Rs 60 lakh," a relative told news agency PTI.

Lost Opportunities

Nikki's uncle said that this Janmashthami, Vipin assaulted her and when she informed her family, her father and other relatives went to the Bhatis' place. "We were bringing the sisters home. But the family and relatives assured that this won't happen again. Every time, they gave such assurances."

Earlier, in February, Nikki, Kanchan and her children left their in-laws' home and came to their parents' place. Then a meeting was called between the two sides and Vipin apologised. The two sisters returned with their husbands after Holi. Looking back, Nikki's brother said, "We gave them an opportunity, but we could not imagine they had no such cruelty within them." He said both brothers treated their wives in a similar manner. "Whatever their mother told them, they did."

Kanchan, he said, has been hospitalised after she fainted several times. She is still in shock after she saw her younger sister burn alive.

Chilling Murder Caught On Camera

According to the FIR based on Kanchan's complaint, Nikki was assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya, on Thursday evening. When Kanchan intervened, she was thrashed too. Vipin allegedly poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire.

Shocking visuals recorded by Kanchan show Vipin assaulting Nikki. Another clip shows a burning Nikki stumbling down a staircase. She was rushed to a nearby hospital that referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she died. Kanchan said she heard the accused say, "Maar do, kaam khatam karo. (Kill her, get done with)"

Nikki and Vipin have a six-year-old son who witnessed her mother's torture and death. "They first put something on Mumma. Then they slapped her, before setting her on fire with a lighter," said the shaken boy after Nikki died of her injuries.

Vipin, brother Rohit and their parents Daya and Satyavir have been arrested.