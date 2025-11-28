Pic: Emotional Sunny And Bobby Deol Greet Guests With Folded Hands At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

On November 27—three days after Dharmendra's death—the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, arranged a prayer meet at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel in memory of their father. Abhay Deol, Sunny and Bobby's cousin, was also present at the meet. A picture from the event made its way to social media; in the viral picture, the Deol brothers, with folded hands, are seen receiving their guests. Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, and son, Aryaman, were also spotted in the picture.​

Advocate Ashish Shelar shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Joined the condolence meet today at Taj Lands End, Bandra, to pay my humble respects to the legendary and beloved Dharmendra Ji. An icon whose unmatched simplicity stood tall beside his stardom, and whose warmth touched countless hearts. His passing leaves a void, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and many others arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.​

Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mustan, and Anil Sharma, among others, also came together to pay their last respects to the legendary actor.​

Notably, Hema Malini and her two daughters did not attend the prayer meet at the hotel.

Dharmendra died at 89 at his Mumbai home on November 24 after being discharged from the hospital on November 12. He had been admitted on October 31 due to breathlessness.​

Dharmendra's last screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, where he played the father of Agastya Nanda