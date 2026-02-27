Hema Malini Puts Rift Rumours With Sunny-Bobby Deol To Rest: "No Negativity At All"

Legendary actor Dharmendra died on 24 November 2025. For quite some time, the rumour mill had buzzed about strains within his extended family - whispers of distance between Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, and Dharmendra's other family members: wife Prakash Kaur, sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Now, in an interview with a news portal, Hema has put those reports to rest.

What Hema Malini Said

Reacting to the speculation, Hema Malini told the Hindustan Times, "Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge be it these bachchas (Esha, Ahana) or those bachchas (Sunny, Bobby) they were all very fond of Dharamji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family, when Dharamji is there, where is the negativity? Dharamji was a source of love, strength and values that he has passed on to them. I was invited too but I could not make it. They were very keen that I come and watch the movie. We don't display all these moments in public and why should we? It's all within our family and why should we expose it? People should understand instead of talking this and that. We are all okay and we will cope with this void."

Dharmendra was honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held in London. He was the only Indian actor included in this year's tribute, which featured several international film icons such as Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, Rob Reiner, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Udo Kier, and Diane Ladd.

Hema said, "It was a beautiful moment, and he deserves it. It's a huge honour not just for us but for the entire country, none of the Indian artistes have received it this year. He had fans not just across the country but over the world, so inspiring not just as an actor but as a human being. There will never be another like him so we are all happy and excited about the BAFTA mention."

She shared that she had hoped for one more chance to work with him on screen before he died.

"What we have done in the past will remains as memories for the audience now. I'm glad that more than half my life was spent as a co-artiste as well as him being my life partner. It's not possible to accept that he has gone, I think of it and get teary eyed but we have to get out of the sadness and I'm a strong person. However strong you are it's not possible, breakdown toh hota hai."

24 February marks the completion of three months since Dharmendra's death. She said,

"All the associates, his spot boy, everyone is so sad, they keep coming to me and saying "Saab ki yaad aa rahi hai main saab koi chai deta tha. So you can imagine how much we are missing him,"

"If any good film role comes my way I will do it, kuch achcha aata hi nahi. I'm not sure about OTT. Dharamji loved watching me dance and would say I should never stop because it's important to be mentally and physically fit. Even at shootings I would take my guruji with me so Dharmji ki unse dosti bhi ho gayi. He loved watched the girls dance too and appreciated that we are maintaining Indian tradition," added Hema, saying she has been keeping herself busy with dance shows.



