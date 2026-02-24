Hema Malini Gets Emotional After BAFTA Honours Dharmendra: "I Miss Him Every Single Minute"

Hema Malini was overwhelmed with emotion as she reacted to Dharmendra being honoured at the 79th BAFTA Awards. The legendary actor, who died in November 2025, was remembered in the In Memoriam segment.

For Hema Malini, it was heartening to see him being recognised on a global platform. She shared that Dharmendra's presence went beyond borders and that he had fans all over the world.

In an interview with Variety India, Hema Malini said, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries. We didn't travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together.”

Remembering Dharmendra fondly, she added, "I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?”

In November last year, Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note for her husband on Instagram. She wrote, “Dharam ji, he was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."

The actress continued, "As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. The duo worked together in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu, and Dream Girl. They tied the knot in 1980, even though Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father of four.

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

