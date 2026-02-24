Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i> Overtakes Taapsee Pannu's <i>Assi</i> On Second Monday

Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi is getting mixed reviews at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the courtroom drama raked in a modest Rs 75 lakh on its first Monday. The film has collected a total of Rs 4.95 crore in four days. The movie faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo.

Assi recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.05% on February 23. The movie witnessed the highest occupancy of 10.82% during night shows. This was followed by 8.99% occupancy during evening shows, 8.29% during afternoon shows and a meagre 4.09% during morning shows.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Satyajit Sharma. Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah made guest appearances in Assi. The courtroom drama tackles the sensitive subject of sexual assault and the fight for justice. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

O'Romeo's Day 11 Box Office Collection

Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic action thriller O'Romeo kicked off strong on February 13 with a stunning collection of Rs 8.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is holding steady at the box office.

O'Romeo recorded earnings of Rs 1.65 crore on Day 11 of its release, according to Sacnilk. So far, the film has collected Rs 57.51 crore after eleven days of moderate performance.

Giving tough competition to Assi, O'Romeo recorded an overall 8.49% Hindi occupancy on February 23. It registered 10.81% occupancy during night shows, followed by 9.08% during afternoon shows, 8.27% during evening shows and 5.80% during morning shows.

O'Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor as the hitman Hussain Ustara and Triptii Dimri as Afsha. The ensemble includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Vikrant Massey. Set in post-independence Mumbai, the film chronicles the violent saga of the 1990s underworld, focusing on a contract killer who falls in love with a widow seeking revenge.