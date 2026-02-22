<i>Assi</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Film Shows Growth

Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama Assi continued its modest run at the domestic box office on Day 2, showing slight growth on Saturday after a low opening.

What's Happening

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, had opened with an estimated Rs 1 crore net on Friday.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to approximately Rs 2.60 crore.

Assi, which released in theatres on February 20, entered cinemas with limited momentum.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall 12.03% occupancy for its Hindi 2D shows.

Morning shows reported 5.18% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 11.28%.

Evening shows saw a further rise to 13.97%, and night shows peaked at 17.69%, indicating gradual growth through the day.

Background

The film features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, alongside a strong ensemble cast including Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah and Kani Kusruti.

The story revolves around a lawyer who refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice.

Recently, Anubhav Sinha addressed the discussion around box office figures in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Explaining why he prefers not to highlight collection numbers, he said the constant tracking creates unnecessary chatter.

"Box office numbers are a thing of good gossip," he said.

He expressed his discomfort with the fixation, using strong language at one point to emphasise how little he relates to the numbers race.

The director explained that he does not want the attention around Assi to revolve around its commercial performance. Instead, he wants viewers to focus on the story, the themes, and the performances.

