Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About "Life Being The Same" After Wedding With Mathias Boe: 'I Almost Forget I Am Married'

Taapsee Pannu has shared a rare and honest take on her marriage with former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. The actor spoke about what made her choose him as her life partner and why marriage never felt like a big change in her life.

In a chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Taapsee made it clear that she never believed in putting marriage on a pedestal. For her, the relationship had to feel easy.

Talking about Mathias, the actor said, “He never let me feel the burden of a relationship.” She added that even after getting married, life has felt pretty much the same. “I almost forget that I am someone who is married,” she admitted. Before getting married, she had only one condition. She wanted everything to stay exactly the way it was before.

Mathias Boe, an Olympic medallist known for his doubles success, comes from a different country. But Taapsee said that background or nationality was never the main thing. What mattered was compatibility. She explained that she never wanted marriage to change who she was. If things felt different after making it official, she believed there would be no point in doing it.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu said the relationship was not very serious at the start. With her usual humour, she joked that she had “planned and plotted” to make a foreigner fall in love with her and move to India.

On a serious note, she shared that both of them were practical. They enjoyed being together and only decided to take it forward when they felt it had long-term potential, especially since they were managing a long-distance setup.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married in March 2024 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony that included both Sikh and Christian rituals.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Assi, is currently running in theatres. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Satyajit Sharma. The project has been bankrolled by Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films.