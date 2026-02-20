Anurag Kashyap's <i>Bandar</i>, Starring Bobby Deol, To Release On May 22

Actor Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, which received critical acclaim at international film festivals, has finally locked its theatrical release date. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 22, 2026. It has been directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Bobby Deol shared the release date announcement of the Anurag Kashyap directorial with fans and followers. The post confirmed that the much-awaited project will arrive in cinemas in May this year.

Bandar earlier premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, where it garnered attention from critics and audiences alike. The film is inspired by true events.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu written and directed by A M Jyothi Krishna alongside Krish Jagarlamudi. The film starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

With a career spanning over three decades, Bobby Deol began his journey as a romantic hero in the 1990s and gradually evolved into a versatile performer.

He made his debut as a lead actor with 'Barsaat' and went on to feature in several successful films, including Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Kareeb, Badal, Bichhoo, Ajnabee and Humraaz.

Though he faced a career slump for some years, he found his footing again with films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4.

In 2023, he made a remarkable comeback with Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after, the actor was seen giving back-to-back powerful performances in Aashram, Animal, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which hit Netflix recently.

Up next, Bobby Deol will be seen in Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay. As per the trailer, Bobby appears to play the main antagonist and vows to eliminate Vijay's character within 30 days.

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding its certification, Jana Nayagan is yet to receive an official release date.



