<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

The one-week box office report card of O'Romeo is finally in. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 7, the action-romance thriller collected Rs 3.15 crore at the ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 47.15 crore.

On Thursday, O'Romeo registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.14%. The day began on a slower note, with morning shows recording 5.63% occupancy. Footfall improved in the afternoon shows, which logged 8.27%, followed by 7.86% in the evening slots. Night shows saw the highest turnout of the day, peaking at 10.80%.

O'Romeo's mixed reception hasn't wavered director Vishal Bhardwaj's belief in the film. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker shared that he is certain that O'Romeo will eventually stand tall in his filmography.

He said, "This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I've created."

O'Romeo, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around gangster Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who was once part of a powerful gang and was forced into exile after killing a don's brother. He helps Triptii Dimri's character, Afsha Qureshi aka Rani Sharma.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Ahead of its theatrical release on February 13, O'Romeo faced legal hurdles when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara, filed a petition in a Mumbai court to block the film's release, citing a lack of consent and objecting to her father's depiction as a gangster. However, the court permitted the film's scheduled release.

O'Romeo is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.



